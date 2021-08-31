Help for renters and landlords after nationwide eviction moratorium ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Supreme Court allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law. The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

The Mecklenburg County courthouse has partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations to offer free mediation to tenants and landlords, as well as information on available legal and financial assistance.

You can call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations at 704-335-5330

Rent and utility assistance is available in Mecklenburg County through the RAMPCLT program for households with a pandemic-related financial hardship.

First priority is given to those with an eviction hearing scheduled, followed by those with the lowest incomes. Apply at rampclt.com or by calling 980-406-7509. Renters earning up to 80 percent of the area median income ($67,350 for a family of four) are eligible to apply.

Those with other financial hardships can apply for rent and utility assistance through Crisis Assistance Ministry.

