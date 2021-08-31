NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask policies should be modified.
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask policies should be modified.(Gov. Roy Cooper | Gov. Roy Cooper)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a bill that will allow North Carolina schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency.

On Monday, the governor signed Senate Bill 654 K-12 COVID-19 Provisions, a wide-ranging bill that covers multiple areas concerning schools and provisions related to COVID-19.?

Section IIIA is related to remote instruction for COVID-19 emergencies.

This section of the bill states that school districts will now have the authority to make day-to-day decisions for the 2021-22 school year about shifting in-person schools or classrooms to temporary remote instruction if it’s necessary due to COVID-19 exposures that result in insufficient school personnel or required student quarantines.

The bill says a public school unit will need to report any shift by a school or classroom from in-person to temporary remote instruction to the Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours of the shift and would return to in-person instruction as soon as personnel are available or the required quarantines are complete.

Another section of the bill talks about mask mandates in schools.

Section 10 of the bill states that for the 2021-22 school year, all public schools shall adopt a policy - whether optional or required - regarding the use of face coverings by employees and students.

The bill says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether the face-covering policy should be modified.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge

Latest News

Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County...
City Of Salisbury cancels 2021 Cheerwine Festival due to threat of COVID-19 spread
Hurricane Ida blew part of a roof into the street in New Orleans.
LIST: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida
50-year-old Joseph Wayne Barker was sentenced to 17-22 years for the April 2019 shooting death...
Man sentenced to up to 22 years in prison for killing wife in Catawba County
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
New inspection finds more problems at wilderness therapy camp for kids, teens