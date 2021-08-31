NC DHHS Flu
Fort Bragg mourns loss of 23-year-old soldier killed in Afghanistan airport attack

“Ryan was the embodiment of an Army Special Operations Forces soldier, a testament to the professionalism of the non-commissioned officer corps, and a steadfast husband and teammate."(East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association/XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fort Bragg community is mourning the loss of a 23-year-old soldier who was killed in the airport attacks in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

In a Facebook post, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg said Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was assigned to 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne).

“We share in the tremendous grief over the loss of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, and we stand in support of his wife and entire family during this tragic time,” Col. Jeremy Mushtare, commander, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) said in a press release. “Ryan was the embodiment of an Army Special Operations Forces soldier, a testament to the professionalism of the non-commissioned officer corps, and a steadfast husband and teammate. His loss is devastating to our formation and Army family”

Posted by XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg on Monday, August 30, 2021

Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School in Tennessee before joining the Army, his grandmother told WBTV sister station WVLT. She also said he enrolled right after his graduation. According to family,

Knauss was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and was a staff sergeant. Knauss had only been in the country for a week before his death, and had previously spent nine months in Afghanistan, his grandmother said.

On Friday, The 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg posted on Twitter that the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families over the past 20 years were not in vain.

“We are not just a special operations community - we are a family,” the tweet read.

Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

