Fort Bragg commander last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – A Fort Bragg commander has been identified as the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan, officially bringing the 20-year war to a close.

A tweet from the Department of Defense said Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last to leave. A photo showed him boarding a C-17 on Aug. 30.

According to his military biography, Donahue was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry branch in 1992 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He has since served as a platoon leader in Korea, Fort Polk, Louisiana and the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Ga.

Following time at the Pentagon, Donahue served as assistant operations officer, squadron operations officer, squadron executive officer, troop commander, selection and training detachment commander, operations officer, squadron commander, and deputy brigade commander within US Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, according to the military.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war.

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and war effort. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul. He said a number of American citizens, likely numbering in “the very low hundreds,” were left behind, and that he believes they will still be able to leave the country.

