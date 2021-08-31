NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for the remnants of Ida

First Alert Weather: After Ida moves out, we will see huge improvements!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tracking what’s left of Ida as it moves close to the WBTV viewing area.

  • Highs in the low 90s today
  • Heaviest rain for the mountains
  • Severe weather possible

As Ida continues to weaken and move across the south, it continues to put down a lot of rain. Our turn for impacts will be here beginning this afternoon.

Before that happens, it will be hot for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the low 90s and it will feel like the mid-90s. This will be the last day in the 90s for the rest of the week.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The chance for rain from Ida will arrive this afternoon and depart late on Wednesday.

The heaviest rain will fall across the mountains. A few inches will be possible. Outside of the mountains, an inch or so will be possible between this evening and tomorrow. Thunderstorms will be possible, and a few tornado warnings can’t be ruled out. It doesn’t look like the chance is as high as it was with Fred but we are still monitoring it closely. Make sure you have a way of getting weather warnings at any time.

Possibility of severe weather
Possibility of severe weather(First Alert Weather)

After Ida moves out, we will see huge improvements! The last part of the week will bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be lower rain chances and lower humidity! Get excited!

Make it a good day!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

