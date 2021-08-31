First Alert: Rain and severe weather threat here

This article has 363 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 48 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ida has weakened to a tropical depression and is now drifting slowly across the Tennessee River Valley.

Ida weaker but still a threat

First Alert Tonight and Wednesday

Severe weather risk / flooding rain

Top winds are now at just 30 mph, way down from what they were just 24 hours ago. The rain, however, has not lessened. Flash flood watches are up – as rainfall may exceed 10 inches in some spots – from Tennessee all the way to New England. There will also be a tornado risk today for Alabama, Georgia and east Tennessee.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Ida will push through the Tennessee Valley tonight and just northwest of the Carolinas early Wednesday, making its closest approach to the WBTV viewing area then. As the remnants of Ida drift by to our north, the greatest risk for our region will be heavy rain, particularly in the North Carolina mountains where a flash flood watch is in effect through midday Wednesday.

While I am still not concerned with a repeat of Fred’s devastating floods in our mountains, certainly two to four – or more - inches of rain is a good bet in the mountains with the passage of Ida, though amounts east of the mountains will be much lower. One to two inches of rain is forecast for the foothills while amounts generally no more than one inch are expected around the Charlotte metro area.

In addition, conditions appear somewhat favorable for some severe weather, including tornadoes during the evening hours today and then again on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will quickly ramp down Wednesday evening as cooler and drier air filters in behind Ida.

Highs will remain in the low 90s today before falling back into the middle 80s for the second half of the week.

Along with the cooler daytime highs, nighttime lows will fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s and the humidity level will drop back to a comfortable level as well. In short, the back end of the week and at least the start of the upcoming Labor Day weekend will look and feel great!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

