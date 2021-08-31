Firefighters work quickly to extinguish fire at Salisbury restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury responded to a report of a fire in a popular restaurant on Tuesday.

At 12:51pm the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a structure fire at O’Charleys, 123 N Arlington St.

Fire officials said that crews found a smoldering fire that had extended behind the stucco wall outside. The cause determined was from improperly discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported and the damage was contained to area of origin.

