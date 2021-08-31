NC DHHS Flu
Doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID

Kids return to school amid mask debate.(Source: CNN, WDTV)
By Allison Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the weekend a local dermatologist took to Facebook regarding COVID-19 exposure and students quarantining.

Dr. Ward's original Facebook post made over the weekend.(Allison Baker)

Superintendent Bill Husfelt held a press conference on Monday in regards to what he called misinformation being spread on social media.

“It is absolutely reprehensible to me that anyone would tell our parents to teach your children to lie to us about if they had been exposed or if they have had COVID or if they had had the vaccine,” Superintendent Husfelt said. “I cannot imagine what world we are living in when you have someone that is supposed to be a professional encouraging children to do that.”

The Superintendent for Walton County Schools also agreed that it’s best for parents and students to be honest.

“We have to work together,” Walton County Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes said, “so that we remain safe, we remain vigilant, and that we do the right thing.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dr. Jon Ward regarding his post on his opinion page on Facebook. He declined to do an on-camera interview but provided the following statement:

“I regret making that statement. I posted as a frustrated parent who highly values education. My response was emotional, and I realize that it was inappropriate and does not reflect the values of me, my family, or my business. This is why I chose to change the wording the same day to better represent my concerns.”

Bay District Schools and Walton County Schools both have protocols they follow for students exposed to COVID-19 in regards to quarantining.

