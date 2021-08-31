City Of Salisbury cancels 2021 Cheerwine Festival due to threat of COVID-19 spread

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is cancelling the 2021 Cheerwine Festival as the spread of COVID-19 remains a serious concern in the county.

Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury.

The festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation closely, and have decided to cancel this year’s festival in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in the event,” says W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager. “This was not an easy decision, but following increased and overwhelming concerns, we feel this is the best way to proceed during our current situation.”

Breaking: 2021 @DrinkCheerwine Festival in Salisbury has been canceled. — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) August 30, 2021

“We’re grateful to all our fans who have attended in the past or planned to join us this year,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Salisbury in May 2022 when the festival returns.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.