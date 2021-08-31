NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City Of Salisbury cancels 2021 Cheerwine Festival due to threat of COVID-19 spread

Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury.
Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County...
Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is cancelling the 2021 Cheerwine Festival as the spread of COVID-19 remains a serious concern in the county.

Officials say the decision came after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury.

The festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation closely, and have decided to cancel this year’s festival in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in the event,” says W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager. “This was not an easy decision, but following increased and overwhelming concerns, we feel this is the best way to proceed during our current situation.”

“We’re grateful to all our fans who have attended in the past or planned to join us this year,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Salisbury in May 2022 when the festival returns.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge

Latest News

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Hurricane Ida blew part of a roof into the street in New Orleans.
LIST: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida
50-year-old Joseph Wayne Barker was sentenced to 17-22 years for the April 2019 shooting death...
Man sentenced to up to 22 years in prison for killing wife in Catawba County
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
New inspection finds more problems at wilderness therapy camp for kids, teens