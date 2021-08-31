NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Clover School District
Clover School District(Google Maps | Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 65 words with a read time of approximately 19 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Officers are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a number of Clover School District buses.

District spokesperson Bryan Dillon said the thefts happened on Saturday and eight activity buses were impacted.

“This does not impact our morning and afternoon student routes,” Dillon said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier...
Fort Bragg commander last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate begins on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Indoor mask mandate begins across Mecklenburg County