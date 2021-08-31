Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses

This article has 65 words with a read time of approximately 19 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Officers are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a number of Clover School District buses.

District spokesperson Bryan Dillon said the thefts happened on Saturday and eight activity buses were impacted.

“This does not impact our morning and afternoon student routes,” Dillon said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

