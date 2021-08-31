Cabarrus County man charged with murder of his mother

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County have charged a 24-year-old man with the murder of his mother.

On Monday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a welfare check on Rimer Road for a woman who did not arrive at work and was not answering her telephone. When deputies arrived, they found the woman deceased. She was later identified as Robin Fink, 58, of Concord.

Shortly after the deputy’s arrival the Sheriff’s Office received another call from a nearby resident advising that an unknown white man was at their door. They said the man then left their residence through the woods.

Deputies quickly set up an area perimeter and began a K-9 track. Paul Forest Kabusk was located by deputies and identified as the unknown white man described by the second caller.

While the track was taking place, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crime scene. Detectives determined that the victim’s son, Paul Forest Kabusk, 24 years old, of Concord, was responsible for the death of his mother, Robin Fink. Detectives established probable cause to arrest Paul Forest Kabusk for first degree murder.

Paul Forest Kabusk is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under no bond pending his first appearance.

