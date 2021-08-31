Anson County man snags first $2 million Premier Cash prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Darrell Ratliff of Wadesboro knows what it feels like to become the first winner of a Premier Cash $2 million top prize.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he recalled of winning. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m just really excited.”

On Friday, Ratliff purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Top Mart on Camden Road in Wadesboro.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Ratliff had the choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.

“It really means a lot to me,” said Ratliff.

Premier Cash launched in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Three top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Premier Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

Anson County received $15 million in money raised by the lottery to help build the new Anson Middle School. For details on other ways Anson County benefits, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

