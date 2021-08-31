NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Anson County man snags first $2 million Premier Cash prize

Ratliff purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Top Mart on Camden Road in Wadesboro.
Darrell Ratliff
Darrell Ratliff(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Darrell Ratliff of Wadesboro knows what it feels like to become the first winner of a Premier Cash $2 million top prize.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he recalled of winning. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m just really excited.”

On Friday, Ratliff purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Top Mart on Camden Road in Wadesboro.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Ratliff had the choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.

“It really means a lot to me,” said Ratliff.

Premier Cash launched in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Three top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Premier Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

Anson County received $15 million in money raised by the lottery to help build the new Anson Middle School. For details on other ways Anson County benefits, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

New residential units coming to Kannapolis near Kellswater Bridge and Kellswater Commons retail...
Two new housing developments coming to Kannapolis
Na'Faaron Scott-Parker
Rock Hill police search for missing 11-year-old boy
Clover School District
Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night