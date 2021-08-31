NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends
A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier...
Fort Bragg commander last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara...
Florida officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates