NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Two brothers who told police they buried their mother and sister’s bodies in their suburban Chicago home’s backyard years ago after they died have been released from custody as authorities continue investigating two bodies found buried there.

The brothers, ages 41 and 45, were released on their own recognizance Monday following a 48-hour custody hold.

They were taken into custody Saturday after the bodies were found in the backyard in Lyons.

Those bodies have not yet been identified.

Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion says that while the brothers have not been charged, they “continue to be the subject of the death investigation.”

During a well-being check that found deplorable conditions, the brothers said their mother died in 2015 after being pushed down the stairs by their sister, and their sister died of an illness in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team gives briefing
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
President Joe Biden will make remarks Tuesday about the end of the war in Afghanistan.
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions
The major hurricane left its mark on Lousiana.
Ida leaves widespread damage