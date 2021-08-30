Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge

This article has 173 words with a read time of approximately 58 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Charlotte.

Officers received a call for shots fired around 6 p.m. along Interstate 85 southbound by the Statesville Avenue bridge in Charlotte. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Carleton Cartier.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Kevin Jordan as a suspect. On Sunday, his vehicle was located and a chase began after he failed to stop for officers, according to the CMPD.

Jordan was arrested a short time later after he jumped from the vehicle and ran, officers said. The CMPD’s K-9 and aviation units assisted in the search.

The suspect has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony flee to elude and resisting arrest.

