NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge

Officers received a call for shots fired around 6 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 85 southbound by the Statesville Avenue bridge.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 173 words with a read time of approximately 58 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Charlotte.

Officers received a call for shots fired around 6 p.m. along Interstate 85 southbound by the Statesville Avenue bridge in Charlotte. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Carleton Cartier.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Kevin Jordan as a suspect. On Sunday, his vehicle was located and a chase began after he failed to stop for officers, according to the CMPD.

Jordan was arrested a short time later after he jumped from the vehicle and ran, officers said. The CMPD’s K-9 and aviation units assisted in the search.

The suspect has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony flee to elude and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Hurricane Ida blew part of a roof into the street in New Orleans.
LIST: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida