Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40 p.m. after officials say Lenoir Police received a 911 call for service concerning an armed subject.

Officials say two undercover officers and one uniformed patrol officer arrived on the scene and attempted to engage with the armed subject.

During the incident, officials say the responding officers determined that the suspect was an imminent threat due to his actions. Officers then reportedly tried to stop the threat by firing shots, striking the suspect.

According to a police press release, officers immediately administered first aid to the suspect, who was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the gun that the suspect had was recovered on the scene.

One of the undercover officers was grazed during the incident. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Officials say additional information gathered after the incident revealed that the suspect had previously stolen a vehicle about an hour earlier from a parking lot on Harper Avenue.

Officials say the names of the officers and subject’s identity will be released following appropriate family notifications.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting a Lenoir Police Department officer-involved shooting investigation and is the primary investigative agency for this investigation.

According to a press release, the Lenoir Police Department’s Professional Standards Team will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether the officers followed department policies and procedures during the incident.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials say this is standard procedure whenever officers shoot their service weapons.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

#Breaking - Sky 3 headed to a reported officer involved shooting in Lenoir. The suspect is in the hospital and the officer is okay according to sources. #cltnews — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) August 30, 2021

Officials did not provide any other information about what happened.

