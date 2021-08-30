NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education votes to extend mask requirement

Mask requirement now in place through October 11
The vote was 4-2 with BOE members Allen and Hunter voting in opposition to the recommendation.
The vote was 4-2 with BOE members Allen and Hunter voting in opposition to the recommendation.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - By a vote of 4-2, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education voted to extend the mask requirement for students and staff.

The recommendation approved was presented by the district and said: Extend the current mask requirement inside all Rowan-Salisbury School buildings until safely able to change the requirement with a plan to review the decision on October 11, 2021 (End of first quarter).

Board members Travis Allen and Dean Hunger voted in opposition to the recommendation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

“At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at repealing N.C. pistol purchase permits
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged.
Man charged with assaulting firefighter and deputy