Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education votes to extend mask requirement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - By a vote of 4-2, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education voted to extend the mask requirement for students and staff.

The recommendation approved was presented by the district and said: Extend the current mask requirement inside all Rowan-Salisbury School buildings until safely able to change the requirement with a plan to review the decision on October 11, 2021 (End of first quarter).

Board members Travis Allen and Dean Hunger voted in opposition to the recommendation.

