Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Trade Street has been reopened to traffic.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An encounter between an armed woman and police near the Epicentre Monday morning ended with no injuries, authorities said.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a security officer told police the woman had a rifle and fired a round near security around 6:45 a.m.
CMPD officers shut down Trade Street and began evacuating the area before working to de-escalate the situation, according to law enforcement.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., members of CMPD’s SWAT team were able to detain the woman without incident, a press release stated.
Law enforcement said the woman was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing.
At this time the subject has been detained without incident. No injuries have been reported. Trade Street is now open.— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 30, 2021
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.