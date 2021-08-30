NC DHHS Flu
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Trade Street has been reopened to traffic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An encounter between an armed woman and police near the Epicentre Monday morning ended with no injuries, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a security officer told police the woman had a rifle and fired a round near security around 6:45 a.m.

CMPD officers shut down Trade Street and began evacuating the area before working to de-escalate the situation, according to law enforcement.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., members of CMPD’s SWAT team were able to detain the woman without incident, a press release stated.

Law enforcement said the woman was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

