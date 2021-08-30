NC DHHS Flu
Police: Person detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Trade Street has been reopened to traffic.
Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officers were called for an armed person near the Epicentre in Charlotte Monday morning.

According to information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, law enforcement came upon someone with a rifle near the Epicentre.

The person fired one round at security, authorities said. By 7:50 a.m., the CMPD tweeted that the person was detained without incident and no injuries were reported.

