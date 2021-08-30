Police: Person detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officers were called for an armed person near the Epicentre in Charlotte Monday morning.

According to information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, law enforcement came upon someone with a rifle near the Epicentre.

The person fired one round at security, authorities said. By 7:50 a.m., the CMPD tweeted that the person was detained without incident and no injuries were reported.

At this time the subject has been detained without incident. No injuries have been reported. Trade Street is now open. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 30, 2021

Trade Street has been reopened to traffic.

