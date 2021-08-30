Midday update: Hot today, tracking Ida as it gets closer to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have two more days in the 90s before Ida moves through and knocks down the high heat.

Mid 90s today

Ida gets closest to us Tuesday into Wednesday

Pretty nice end to the week!

Today will feature plenty of sun and highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are quite low today.

Ida is making progress through Mississippi and Alabama today. They are looking at heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of severe weather. By Tuesday, the remnants will be over Tennessee. Fortunately, the storm won’t move directly through the Carolinas, but it will be just close enough for some concerns. From late Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday, heavy rain is possible for the mountains. Outside of the mountains, rain is likely, but flooding isn’t. The mountains could also get gusty winds. We all have a chance for severe weather - including isolated tornadoes. While it doesn’t look as active as it was when Henri moved through, we continue to monitor it very closely.

The last part of the week looks quite nice! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s (as they should this time of year). Rain chances are a low too. The best part is that the humidity should be lower!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

