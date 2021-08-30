NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Masking and testing could help prevent coronavirus infections in at least half of susceptible K-12 students, according to research by North Carolina State University.

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters, the research shows.

The same research said that without any mitigation measures, between 75% and 90% of susceptible students may get infected in the first three months of school.

Susceptible students are those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t have natural immunity. That’s estimated to be up to half of incoming students.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, some 36% of children 12 to 15 and 46% of those 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are not yet available for children younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida,...
Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid