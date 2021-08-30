Man charged with assaulting firefighter and deputy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was charged with assaulting a firefighter and a deputy who were responding to an incident last week.

According to the report, Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged Friday with felony assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel and misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee.

While firefighters and a deputy were responding to an overdose call, Yarborough allegedly assaulted them, causing broken scratches on the skin and spitting in the face of a Rockwell Rural Fire Department firefighter who was helping a patient.

Yarborough also allegedly spat in the face of a Rowan County deputy who had responded to the incident.

Yarborough was also charged with a parole violation. He was jailed under a bond of $1000.

