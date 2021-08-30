NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged with assaulting firefighter and deputy

Report says man spit at and scratched responders during incident in Rowan County
Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged.
Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was charged with assaulting a firefighter and a deputy who were responding to an incident last week.

According to the report, Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged Friday with felony assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel and misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee.

While firefighters and a deputy were responding to an overdose call, Yarborough allegedly assaulted them, causing broken scratches on the skin and spitting in the face of a Rockwell Rural Fire Department firefighter who was helping a patient.

Yarborough also allegedly spat in the face of a Rowan County deputy who had responded to the incident.

Yarborough was also charged with a parole violation. He was jailed under a bond of $1000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials report 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases over three days
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records 4,500+ new COVID-19 cases Monday