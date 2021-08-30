Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne

This article has 109 words with a read time of approximately 35 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in a deadly DUI crash that happened over the weekend in Ballantyne.

Police say 46-year-old Ryan Thomas Minch was drunk behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he crashed into a 2010 Toyota Yaris head-on, killing 38-year-old Gustavo Lopez-Cuarez.

The crash happened Saturday, Aug. 28, on Johnston Road. Police said Minch was speeding, lost control and hit Lopez-Cuarez.

Minch was booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail after being released from the hospital. He faces a list of charges including felony death by vehicle.

