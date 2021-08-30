NC DHHS Flu
LIST: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida

Ida was blamed for at least one death, and it’s left many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and made shambles of the electrical grid and beyond.

While the full extent of the damage caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland may not be known for weeks, what is known is that many in the Gulf Coast region will need assistance.

There are a number of ways people can help the victims of Hurricane Ida. Check the links below.

This list will be updated as more organizations offer assistance.

