Lancaster Co. school goes virtual due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Students at one Lancaster County School will be switching to remote learning on Monday.

Indian Land Intermediate School is going virtual due to a severe shortage of staff because of COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school has had about 40 positive COVID-19 cases since school began on Aug 16. Additionally, 475 students and staff are currently out due to the virus.

That’s about 50% of the school’s population.

Students are expected to be back in the classroom on Sept. 7.

