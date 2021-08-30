Ida bringing floods and tornadoes to Gulf Coast

This article has 371 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 47 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ida has weakened to a tropical storm and is now marching slowly northward through Mississippi.

Ida slowly weakening but still a threat

Impacts here late Tuesday-early Wednesday

Severe weather risk / pockets of heavy rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

While the strong winds have come way down for the peak of 150 mph at landfall Sunday, Ida is still a menace this morning across the Lower Mississippi River Valley and Guld Coast region. Flash flood watches are warning are up – as rainfall has exceeded 15 inches in some spots – and there’s a growing threat for tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama today.

Ida will continue to slowly weaken and will eventually be downgraded later today to a Tropical Depression as it moves northward, then northeastward into the Tennessee Valley tonight and just northwest of the Carolinas by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Ida will make its closest approach to the Carolinas late Wednesday night with the greatest risk for heavy rain in the North Carolina mountains. While I am still not concerned with a repeat of Fred’s devastating floods in our mountains, certainly two to four inches of rain is a good bet with the passage of Ida and this should continue to be watched closely for any shifts in Ida’s path. Closer to Charlotte and the Piedmont, the rain really gets cut back and may range from one half to one inch of rain.

In addition, conditions appear somewhat favorable for some severe weather, including tornadoes during the late evening hours Tuesday through the early part of Wednesday. Parting thunderstorms should still be anticipated during the afternoon hours Wednesday, but with a diminishing tornado threat.

Outside of Wednesday’s weather, little rain is expected before or after Ida’s passage through the remainder of the week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s through Tuesday before falling back into the middle 80s for the second half of the week. Along with the cooler daytime highs, nighttime lows will fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s and the humidity level will drop back to a comfortable level as well.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.