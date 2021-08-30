Flash Flood Watch issued for the mountains as Ida’s remnants move north

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The storm that maintained Category 4 status for five hours over land is now a tropical depression. Tuesday and Wednesday, Ida will make its closest pass to the Carolinas.

One more hot day!

Ida brings rain

Possible severe weather too

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Tuesday will be another hot one. However, it will be the last day in the 90s for a while. There is a chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon/ evening. The best chance is in the mountains. The remnants of Ida will move through Tennessee, so the mountains are simply the closest to the action for one thing. Plus, the mountains themselves will promote rising air and that gives you a better chance for rain. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. You could also pick up gusty winds at the higher elevations.

For everyone in the WBTV viewing area, including the mountains, we will likely see rain from the remnants of Ida. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible - as is typical with a landfalling tropical system. While the set-up doesn’t seem quite the same as when the remnants of Fred moved through, we do have the chance for a few isolated tornadoes. We will be monitoring it very closely. Again, the best window of opportunity will be from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Ida will be out of here by Thursday. Everything will seem different by then. We have some pretty big changes coming our way! Rain chances will be 0-10% through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the 60s. Are you ready for the best part? The humidity will finally give us a break!

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.