Faith Academy gets congressional visit

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - The new Faith Academy Charter School got a visit from a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday.

Rep. Ted Budd (R-13 NC) delivered 50 books on American history and other topics from the Library of Congress to Faith Academy Charter School in Faith. The books will be loaned to the new charter school and help them build out their new library.

“I’m glad that we could help this new charter school acquire these books from the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.,” Budd said. “Helping charter schools get up and running and supplying them with quality learning material on American history will help young North Carolinians get the educational foundation they need.”

Faith Academy Charter School will teach about 500 students in grades K-7 this school year in the former Faith Elementary School facility. Classes began on Aug. 23.

