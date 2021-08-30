NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday.

A decision to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the 27-nation bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The guidance could come as early as this week, according to the EU diplomats. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the review process was still ongoing.

Any decision would be nonbinding, however. The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.

The European Council updates the list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks.

The threshold for being on the EU list is having not more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Coronavirus cases have surged in the U.S. in recent weeks, running at more than 1,100 a day, the highest level since mid-March.

Last week, new cases per day averaged over 152,000, turning the clock back to the end of January, and the number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus was around 85,000, a number not seen since early February.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

Delta variant fears are deterring Americans from seeking work
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: New Orleans blacked out as Ida floods Louisiana, Mississippi
Administrators are hopeful that the number of students in quarantine will go down this week.
18% of Rowan-Salisbury Schools students in quarantine
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
The new CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar began taking passengers Monday morning.
CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar officially up and running