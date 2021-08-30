Elm Lane bridge over I-485 to open Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A ribbon cutting is taking place Tuesday to officially open the Elm Lane bridge over Interstate 485.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road has been closed since Aug. 31, 2020, to remove the existing bridge and build a wider structure that includes bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

During the year-long closure, traffic has been detoured along N.C. 51, Rea Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, NCDOT officials said.

Tuesday’s opening is set for 9 a.m.

