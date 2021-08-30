NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Elm Lane bridge over I-485 to open Tuesday

The road has been closed since Aug. 31, 2020.
Pictures show construction of the Elm Lane bridge over I-485. The bridge is set to open on...
Pictures show construction of the Elm Lane bridge over I-485. The bridge is set to open on Tuesday.(Source: N.C. Department of Transportation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A ribbon cutting is taking place Tuesday to officially open the Elm Lane bridge over Interstate 485.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road has been closed since Aug. 31, 2020, to remove the existing bridge and build a wider structure that includes bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

During the year-long closure, traffic has been detoured along N.C. 51, Rea Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, NCDOT officials said.

Tuesday’s opening is set for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

The new CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar began taking passengers Monday morning.
CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar officially up and running
Charlotte will triple its funding for sidewalks after a WBTV Investigation exposed projects...
Funding for Charlotte sidewalks triples after WBTV Investigation
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Crews were called to a crash early Thursday morning on Queens Road.
One injured after vehicle crashes into a building in Charlotte