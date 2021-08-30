NC DHHS Flu
CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar officially up and running

This new line connects the historic West End to the Elizabeth neighborhood through Uptown Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s official - Charlotte’s streetcar is up and running.

The new CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar started operating around 5 a.m. Monday.

The streetcar will run every 20 minutes from 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. seven days a week and passengers can ride it absolutely free until January.

Streetcar testing ended Sunday with simulations for passenger service. With its opening, the Charlotte Area Transit System will operate a fleet of five modern streetcar vehicles.

The phase 2 project extended existing streetcar tracks by about 2.5 miles on the east and west ends of the line, connecting the west end to Elizabeth.

Members of Sustain Charlotte said this is not just something good for the environment but will cut down on some of that heavy traffic that is typically seen, especially during rush hour.

CATS is urging those who drive, walk, bike or live near the streetcar alignment to become familiar with the rules of streetcar safety.

While in service, the streetcar will continue to utilize horns and bells to communicate with pedestrians and motorists, according to CATS officials.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

