91st Annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ canceled for 2021

This article has 230 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Organizers of the 91st Annual Mallard Creek Church BBQ announced Monday they are cancelling the event for 2021.

Church officials said the Session of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church unanimously voted to support the barbecue committee’s recommendation to cancel the event, traditionally held the fourth Thursday in October.

“While we realize that the ‘Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQ’s’ is a timeless tradition, greatly anticipated by our Church Membership, our community, the media, and politicians – but first and foremost, the health and safety of our hundreds of Church volunteers and the thousands of valuable customers we serve each year is of utmost importance,” church leaders said in a statement.

Mallard Creek Church leaders said they explored many options, such as a drive-thru only service, spaced-out seating, postponement or a scaled-down event.

“Unfortunately, the time-honored tradition of slow roasted pork over hickory wood, and making our Brunswick stew and coleslaw from scratch requires very close contact of our church volunteers for a week,” a release from Mallard Creek Presbyterian stated. “We saw no way to accomplish this, and have our folks remain safe. Finally, we would never want to endanger our customers on BBQ Day.”

Next year’s event is currently scheduled for Oct. 27, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.