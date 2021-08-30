NC DHHS Flu
18-month-old who left Huntersville apartment found

A missing toddler who police said walked off from her apartment in Huntersville has been located.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A missing toddler who police said walked off from her apartment in Huntersville has been located.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the 18-month-old walked out the back door of her apartment at the Landings at Northcross Apartments. She was gone roughly 30 minutes.

A tweet from the Huntersville Fire Department just after 1:30 p.m. said the child had been located by police.

