18-month-old who left Huntersville apartment found

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A missing toddler who police said walked off from her apartment in Huntersville has been located.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the 18-month-old walked out the back door of her apartment at the Landings at Northcross Apartments. She was gone roughly 30 minutes.

A tweet from the Huntersville Fire Department just after 1:30 p.m. said the child had been located by police.

DISREGARD the look out...child has been located by HPD. https://t.co/8CK7kxTPg8 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 30, 2021

