18-month-old who left Huntersville apartment found
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A missing toddler who police said walked off from her apartment in Huntersville has been located.
According to the Huntersville Police Department, the 18-month-old walked out the back door of her apartment at the Landings at Northcross Apartments. She was gone roughly 30 minutes.
A tweet from the Huntersville Fire Department just after 1:30 p.m. said the child had been located by police.
DISREGARD the look out...child has been located by HPD. https://t.co/8CK7kxTPg8— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 30, 2021
