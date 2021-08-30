NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near New Hanover High School.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another student following a fight at New Hanover High School on Monday.

According the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Chance Deablo has been taken into custody Monday afternoon. He’s been charged with:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Bringing a weapon onto school grounds
  • Discharging a weapon on school grounds

The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Ed McMahon said he believes the student’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the sheriff, the shooting took place after an argument and fight on a catwalk between buildings at the school shortly after 11 a.m.

“We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our school system,” McMahon said at a news briefing Monday.

After the shooting, New Hanover High School students were taken to Williston Middle School and eventually transferred to the MLK Center where parents could come and pick them up.

Williston Middle School, Gregory Elementary, and Laney High School were placed under a shelter-in-place as a result of the shooting.

On Monday, a video was quickly circulating on social media of a fight that was purportedly connected to the shooting. Toward the end of the video, three gunshots can be heard. WECT has not been able to confirm the fight in the video and the shooting are connected.

“We were lucky today,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “I saw that video and to see a person take matters into their own hands and start shooting a gun in a crowded school is unfathomable. We’re not going to tolerate it.

“This culture of retaliation has got to stop. We’re going to use all of our resources to make sure it stops.”

New Hanover County officials said a crisis intervention line has been set up in response to Monday’s shooting. The phone line, available in English and Spanish, will be open Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to call 910-798-6501 to speak with a mental health therapist from the county health department.

“I have spoken with New Hanover County School Board Chair Stefanie Adams and committed any resources needed from the county to help our students, families and staff through this frightening ordeal. No one, especially our children, should feel scared like they did today,” said Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of the New Hanover County Commission, in a news release.

“I have also asked for a joint meeting with commissioners, the school board, and our law enforcement partners to discuss and then take actions to do more to keep our schools safe and protect our kids, so nothing like this happens again in our community,” she added.

District officials announced Monday evening that New Hanover High School will not hold classes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Latest News

Christina Rodriguez and her 6-month-old son got tested on Monday.
Novant Health brings back COVID-19 testing at east Charlotte vaccine site to help meet demand
The vote was 4-2 with BOE members Allen and Hunter voting in opposition to the recommendation.
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education votes to extend mask requirement
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
New inspection finds more problems at wilderness therapy camp for kids, teens
“At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at repealing N.C. pistol purchase permits
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack