Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

