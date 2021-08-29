Speed, impairment suspected in fatal I-77 crash early Sunday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash on I-77 early Sunday in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police said a two-car crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 13.

Lamac De Arthur Nelson, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Nelson, who was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger, was traveling on I-77 northbound at a high rate of speed, and in a careless, reckless, manner, before crashing into the back of a 2008 Chrysler 300.

According to police, after the Charger struck the Chrysler, it traveled off the white fog line and struck a concrete retaining barrier on the I-85 overpass bridge and continued along the barrier for about 800 feet.

Police say speed and impairment are suspected factors for the Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 extension 4 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

