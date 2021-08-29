NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Speed, impairment suspected in fatal I-77 crash early Sunday in Charlotte

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash on I-77 early Sunday in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police said a two-car crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 13.

Lamac De Arthur Nelson, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Nelson, who was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger, was traveling on I-77 northbound at a high rate of speed, and in a careless, reckless, manner, before crashing into the back of a 2008 Chrysler 300.

According to police, after the Charger struck the Chrysler, it traveled off the white fog line and struck a concrete retaining barrier on the I-85 overpass bridge and continued along the barrier for about 800 feet.

Police say speed and impairment are suspected factors for the Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 extension 4 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Person shot in back in north Charlotte
S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts “parade of horribles” in Afghanistan after U.S. withdraws