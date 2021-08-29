NC DHHS Flu
Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Marine sergeant who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job.

A young husband with a child on the way. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended.

More details emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

