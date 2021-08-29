Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Ida heads toward Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today’s big weather story is Category 4 Hurricane Ida.

The National Hurricane Center’s wording is “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall”.

Our prayers go out to our neighbors in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Tracking Ida

100° Heat index

Ida’s impacts on the Carolinas

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast (WBTV)

The biggest story around the Carolinas today will be the heat.

Highs will reach the mid-90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees. Rain chances are low today.

The forecast is similar for Monday. Highs will reach the mid-90s and the heat index will continue to soar.

Tuesday will still be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s. The rain chance goes up slightly as the remnants of Ida move through Tennessee. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains.

That brings up back to Ida.

Today the storm is aimed at the coast of Louisiana.

It is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 this afternoon.

From there, it will head NNE through Mississippi on Monday and through Tennessee on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it will move into Kentucky and West Virginia. Thankfully, this storm won’t move through the Carolinas and impact us the way Henri did.

Most of the effects will be to our west. Still, we could get a few thunderstorms as early as Tuesday evening.

The best chance for rain will be on Wednesday as the storm makes its closest pass to us.

Rain is likely the first half of the day with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The storm should be out of the picture by Thursday.

Friday and the weekend should be dry but not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for a few days.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

