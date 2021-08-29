NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kicking change: Panthers keep Santoso, release slumping Slye

The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon 34-31 after Joey Slye...
The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon 34-31 after Joey Slye missed a late field goal.(Carolina Panthers)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Santoso didn’t take long to leave an impression on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff and steal a roster spot from the slumping Joey Slye.

The Panthers cut Slye on Saturday in favor of the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who was acquired in a trade Thursday with the New York Giants.

Santoso connected on field goals of 52 and 27 yards and made all three extra point attempts in Carolina’s 34-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, while Slye missed from 49 yards.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said it took “moxie” for Santoso to make a 52-yarder in a game a little more than 24 hours after joining the team.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19
The incident happened near Washam Road in Mooresville.
One person dead after drowning in Lake Norman, officials say

Latest News

Blaney wins at Daytona, Reddick earns final playoff berth
“I’m really looking forward to having UNITS Moving and Portable Storage onboard with us for the...
Salisbury-based StarCom Racing and UNITS Moving and Portable Storage team up for Daytona & Darlington
After losing in week 1, Stuart Cramer picks up a bounce back win over Bessemer City to even...
Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer
Weddington moves to 2-0 with a win over Providence Day 28-7.
Providence Day at Weddington