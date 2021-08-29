NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida has the potential to be a devastating storm

First Alert Weather: Ida is expected to reach Louisiana Sunday afternoon or the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ida is now a dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches landfall along the Louisiana coast.

Ida is expected to reach Louisiana Sunday afternoon or the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

This storm is a force to be reckoned with. If you were in the Carolinas, you may remember Hurricane Hugo. That was also a Category 4 storm.

Winds are 150mph and it is headed NW at 15mph. It is not expected to weaken. In fact, it could get a bit stronger before reaching land.

The storm surge could reach 12-16′ in some places.

That means many homes could end up completely underwater. Rainfall totals could add up to 12-15″.

Tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. Hurricane-force winds extend out 50 miles from the eye and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 140 miles.

As for the Carolinas, the impact will be much less devastating.

The worst of the storm will remain to our west. As you can see in the rainfall total graphic, the heaviest rain will be across Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

We will be on the outskirts of the heaviest rain.

Our mountains have the best chance of rain. You could have gusty winds too.

For the rest of us, thunderstorms are possible as early as Tuesday evening. Our best chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

The steadiest rain should be in the morning with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

As for now, it doesn’t look like this will be a repeat of Henri when we had a full day of tornado warnings. We will be on guard, however, in case this scenario changes.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19
The incident happened near Washam Road in Mooresville.
One person dead after drowning in Lake Norman, officials say

Latest News

Gold line Streetcar to open for passengers on Monday
Gold line Streetcar to open for passengers on Monday
Back to School mental health tips with Felice Hightower
Back to School mental health tips with Felice Hightower
Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack