Hurricane Ida has the potential to be a devastating storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ida is now a dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches landfall along the Louisiana coast.

Ida is expected to reach Louisiana Sunday afternoon or the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

This storm is a force to be reckoned with. If you were in the Carolinas, you may remember Hurricane Hugo. That was also a Category 4 storm.

Winds are 150mph and it is headed NW at 15mph. It is not expected to weaken. In fact, it could get a bit stronger before reaching land.

The storm surge could reach 12-16′ in some places.

That means many homes could end up completely underwater. Rainfall totals could add up to 12-15″.

Tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. Hurricane-force winds extend out 50 miles from the eye and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 140 miles.

As for the Carolinas, the impact will be much less devastating.

The worst of the storm will remain to our west. As you can see in the rainfall total graphic, the heaviest rain will be across Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

We will be on the outskirts of the heaviest rain.

Our mountains have the best chance of rain. You could have gusty winds too.

For the rest of us, thunderstorms are possible as early as Tuesday evening. Our best chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

The steadiest rain should be in the morning with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

As for now, it doesn’t look like this will be a repeat of Henri when we had a full day of tornado warnings. We will be on guard, however, in case this scenario changes.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

