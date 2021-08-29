Heated debate takes place as group rallies against COVID-19 vaccination mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people rallied in uptown Charlotte Sunday afternoon against vaccination mandates by employers.

People held signs, chanted and attempted to make their voices heard after many jobs, including health care providers, have recently told their employers they must get vaccinated to keep their jobs.

Protesters carried on at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday.

As the protest was going on, Debra Fee interrupted the rally to express her disagreement with the group’s message on the vaccination mandate.

Fee said she said hospitals are filling up and people are dying because of the unvaccinated.

“I am very pro vaccine,” Fee said. “It’s nothing fake about it. Millions of people are getting sick and dying. We’ve lost over 600,000 people to the virus.”

Fee says her son is a doctor in California and he sees COVID-19 cases overwhelm his staff.

“When you look at statistics, most of the people in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated,” Fee said. “For the mass majority of people, we desperately need to vaccinate. The hospital systems in this country are about to collapse and people don’t realize that. All we have to do is vaccinate and wear masks and we can be over this in no time.”

On the other hand, Lynette Ring says knows people who have had adverse reactions to the vaccination.

“I know many people, have many friends who have had people in the hospital,” Ring said. “My sister had a friend, four of her friends went in to get the shot, two weeks later they were all dead. You tell us what it is doing to help us. It is killing us. It is an experimental drug.”

Ring’s message is to educate yourself in regards to the vaccination.

“Educate yourself and know what the hell you are talking,”Ring said. “Educate yourself. It has the MNRa in it, the spike proteins that goes in, covers your DNA and goes to work on your body.”

Recently, Atrium Health and Novant Health, two of the Charlotte-area’s largest health care systems, announced they are requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.