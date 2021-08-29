Extremely dangerous Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ida made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Ida reached Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are impacting the coast.

This storm is a force to be reckoned with. If you were in the Carolinas, you may remember Hurricane Hugo. That was also a Category 4 storm.

Hurricane IDa (WBTV)

Winds are 150 mph and it is headed NW at 13mph.

The worst news is that Ida could strengthen a bit more before it reaches land.

There’s just nothing to limit it from getting stronger.

It is over very warm water and has very little wind shear.

The only thing that will stop it from getting stronger in land.

So rapid weakening is expected as soon as it reaches land.

However, “weakening” is all relative.

It won’t be a Cat 4 very long, but it may still be a Cat 1 or 2 over Louisiana into the night tonight.

The storm surge could reach 12-16′ in some places.

That means many homes could end up completely underwater. Rainfall totals could add up to 12-15″.

Tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

Hurricane-force winds extend out about 50 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend out 150 miles.

As for the Carolinas, the impact will be much less devastating.

The worst of the storm will remain to our west. As you can see in the rainfall total graphic, the heaviest rain will be across Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

We will be on the outskirts of the heaviest rain.

Our mountains have the best chance of rain. You could have gusty winds too.

For the rest of us, thunderstorms are possible as early as Tuesday evening. Our best chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

The steadiest rain should be in the morning with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

As for now, it doesn’t look like this will be a repeat of Henri when we had a full day of tornado warnings. We will be on guard, however, in case this scenario changes.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

