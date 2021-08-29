NC DHHS Flu
CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar to begin taking passengers through Charlotte on Monday, Aug. 30

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new way of getting around Charlotte will be in operation beginning Monday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will begin passenger service on its CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar.

Starting Monday, the streetcar will operate every 20 minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

You can ride it for free until January.

The streetcar testing ended Sunday, simulating passenger service.

The phase 2 project extended the existing streetcar tracks by 2.5 miles on the east and west ends of the line, connecting the Historic West End to the Elizabeth neighborhood through uptown Charlotte.

With the opening of the line, CATS will operate a fleet of five modern streetcar vehicles. Designed with Siemens hybrid technology, the streetcar vehicles will operate off-wire through the heart of uptown, maintaining a catenary-free zone.

CATS is urging those who drive, walk, bike or live near the streetcar alignment to become familiar with the rules of streetcar safety. While in service, the streetcar will continue to utilize horns and bells to communicate with pedestrians and motorists, according to CATS officials.

