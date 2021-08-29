City Council holds public meeting to address City Manager search

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Council holds its first virtual public meeting to address its new City Manager search process, Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, Hartwell Wright from the NC League of Municipalities is expected share best practices for the upcoming search process.

City Manager W. Lane Bailey announced in July his plans to retire at the end of the calendar year after more than 30 years of local government service. Bailey has served as Salisbury’s top administrator since 2015.

To view/listen to the meeting:

1. View the City’s livestream at //www.salisburync.gov/webcast or the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at https://www.facebook.com/CitySalisburyNC and https://twitter.com/CitySalisburyNC

2. Participate by Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3xBefz1

Passcode: 848 4437 6477

3. Join by phone: (312) 626-6799 or (646) 876-9923 or (346) 248-7799

Meeting ID: 848 4437 6477

Passcode: 377514

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.