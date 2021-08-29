NC DHHS Flu
Blaney wins at Daytona, Reddick earns final playoff berth

By Ryan Long (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish.

Tyler Reddick earned the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth.

The regular-season finale had fairly low stakes in that 15 of the 16 playoff slots were claimed before the start of the race.

The only other competition was for the regular-season title, which went to Kyle Larson.

