Salisbury-based StarCom Racing and UNITS Moving and Portable Storage team up for Daytona & Darlington

“I’m really looking forward to having UNITS Moving and Portable Storage onboard with us for the first time this season,” said Quin Houff.(StarCom Racing)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - (Press Release) Salisbury-based StarCom Racing and its 00 Driver Quin Houff team up with UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, a national storage unit company servicing over 500 cities in North America, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 28 at 7PM ET at Daytona International Speedway and for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday September 5 at 6PM ET at Darlington Raceway.

Established in 2004, American-owned and operated UNITS® has earned a reputation for providing competitively priced services and excellent personal customer service focused on relationship building. Whether you’re moving across town or across the country, UNITS network of moving professionals and portable storage facilities offer flexibility for your relocation.

“We truly value our partnership with NASCAR and StarCom Racing,” said Wade Malloch, Corporate Operations Manager for Franchise Development and Training. “We are in our third year now. It’s amazing the brand awareness we have received and the recognition throughout the USA and the NASCAR community. I mean, really, does it not get any better to have your brand, being represented at Daytona and Darlington on back-to-back weekends?”

UNITS offers clean, climate-controlled facilities throughout North America, all locations are locally owned and operated. No call centers, real people with real solutions. Its delivery system is based upon the latest technology designed to stabilize the placement and removal of all UNITS. Level load and unload, UNITS can virtually place a container anywhere, where others dream of.

“I’m really looking forward to having UNITS Moving and Portable Storage onboard with us for the first time this season,” said Quin Houff. “There is no better race to kick off the season together than under the lights on the high banks of Daytona! And remember for any of your moving and/or storage needs UNITS has you covered!”

