Rowan Chamber announces new Leadership Rowan class

Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program produced by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce.
Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program produced by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021-2022 Leadership Rowan Class.

The twenty-six members of Leadership Class #29 are: Debbie Barnhardt Basinger (Barnhardt Jewelers), Gemale Black (NAACP), Rebecca Fern Blair (City of Salisbury), Brian Canavan (Novant Health Foundation), Tambra Cochran (Atrium Health), Scott Cozart (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Ashley Efird (F & M Bank), Stacy Fackler (Atrium Health), Mary Fainn (Pregnancy Support Center), Janna Griggs (Saving Grace Farm), Jamie Guagliano (Smart Start Rowan), David J. Hanzel (Walser Technology Group, Inc.), Sydney Holmes (Trinity Oaks), Xavier Klonowski (North Carolina Transportation Museum), Dr. Tracey L. Lewis (Rowan-Salisbury School System), Courtney Meece (Healthy Rowan), Erin Moody (Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Stephanie Petrea (Trinity at Home, Inc), Daniel Potts (Potts Financial Services, Inc.), Crystal Ryerson (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Teri Shaw (City of Salisbury), Meredith Bare Smith (Town of Landis), Terri Stevenson (Livingstone College), Marva Wilson (Timeless Wigs), Catherine Wood-Romero (Rowan Helping Ministries), Nicole Wright (Eagle Creek Renewable Energy).

Class members went on a two-day retreat August 19-20 where they participated in a Simulated Society (SIMSOC) exercise with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Participants will attend a full-day session each month September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of our community.

Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program produced by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce.  The program is designed to prepare committed and qualified individuals to assume leadership roles and to further enhance the abilities of existing leaders. Persons completing the program are encouraged to volunteer their time and talents for important community service positions.

Leadership Steering Committee Chair Nick Means said, “This program has proven itself many times over. Over 700 graduates of Leadership Rowan are serving in positions of leadership all over the region. We look forward to another great class.”

For more information, please contact Erica Church at the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.

