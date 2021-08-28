Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 people including students and staff are quarantined in Union County Schools as 176 tested positive for COVID-19 within the school district.

A total of 1,873 people are in quarantine. Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff.

The numbers account for the week of Aug 23-27. The school district broke down the numbers based on students and staff.

Total Students Quarantined Total Students Positive Total Staff Quarantined Total Staff Positive Elementary = 782 Elementary = 59 Elementary = 47 Elementary = 13 Middle = 353 Middle = 28 Middle = 41 Middle = 11 High = 593 High = 58 High = 41 High = 5 Central Office = 0 Central Office = 0 Central Office = 16 Central Office = 2

Recently, district officials said masks and face coverings will continue to be optional for all students and staff members within Union County Public Schools this coming school year.

This comes despite recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials.

At a board meeting in July, the school board unanimously voted to make masks optional for students and staff members beginning August 1. Merrell explained why masks will remain optional, despite the governor’s latest guidance.

“Have the children wore masks all summer or since May? No, they haven’t,” said the board of education chair. “We feel like that choice should be a parent’s choice and our employees’ choice so we made it optional.”

During the Aug. 3, Union County Board of Education meeting Assistant Superintendent of Student Support, Jarrod McCraw presented the various safety and COVID-19 protocols UCPS has in place for the upcoming school year.

