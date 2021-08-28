NC DHHS Flu
Nearly 2,000 quarantined after 176 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools

Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 people including students and staff are quarantined in Union County Schools as 176 tested positive for COVID-19 within the school district.

A total of 1,873 people are in quarantine. Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff.

The numbers account for the week of Aug 23-27. The school district broke down the numbers based on students and staff.

Total Students Quarantined Total Students PositiveTotal Staff QuarantinedTotal Staff Positive
Elementary = 782Elementary = 59Elementary = 47Elementary = 13
Middle = 353Middle = 28Middle = 41Middle = 11
High = 593High = 58High = 41High = 5
Central Office = 0Central Office = 0Central Office = 16Central Office = 2

Recently, district officials said masks and face coverings will continue to be optional for all students and staff members within Union County Public Schools this coming school year.

This comes despite recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials.

Union Co. school board chair says masks to remain optional for all despite governor’s recommendation

At a board meeting in July, the school board unanimously voted to make masks optional for students and staff members beginning August 1. Merrell explained why masks will remain optional, despite the governor’s latest guidance.

“Have the children wore masks all summer or since May? No, they haven’t,” said the board of education chair. “We feel like that choice should be a parent’s choice and our employees’ choice so we made it optional.”

During the Aug. 3, Union County Board of Education meeting Assistant Superintendent of Student Support, Jarrod McCraw presented the various safety and COVID-19 protocols UCPS has in place for the upcoming school year.

