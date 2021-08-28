MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two people were injured—one fatally--in a car accident Saturday afternoon in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte.

The crash took place near the 11000 block of Johnston Road, close to Interstate 485.

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV.com for the latest information.

