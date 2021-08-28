NC DHHS Flu
MEDIC: 1 dead, another injured in Ballantyne wreck

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for...
According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.(Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two people were injured—one fatally--in a car accident Saturday afternoon in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte.

The crash took place near the 11000 block of Johnston Road, close to Interstate 485.

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV.com for the latest information.

