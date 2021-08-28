NC DHHS Flu
Man dead, officer hurt after shooting at police department

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, NC (AP) - Police officers in North Carolina fatally shot a suspect after they said he set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer.

The Greensboro Police Department says one officer was injured during the encounter, which took place in the agency’s parking lot Friday afternoon. The department said in a news release that three officers fired their weapons and 41-year-old Christopher Corey Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed or fired at the officers.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will take over the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

